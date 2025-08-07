Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Heads to US for CentCom Commander, General Michael Kurilla's Farewell: Pak Media Reports

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is set to travel to the United States to attend the farewell ceremony of US Central Command (CentCom) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla in Tampa, Florida, as reported by Pakistani media.

This marks Asim Munir’s second visit to the US in two months, underscoring deepening military engagements between the two nations.

Pakistan Honors US CentCom Chief with Nishan-e-Imtiaz

The visit follows a high-profile exchange last month when General Michael Kurilla was awarded Pakistan’s prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) by President Asif Ali Zardari. The ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, included a Tri-Services Guard of Honour, symbolizing Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening defense ties with Washington.

Radio Pakistan stated that the award recognized General Michael Kurilla’s “outstanding contributions to regional security and dedicated efforts in enhancing US-Pakistan strategic defense cooperation.” The honor comes despite global scrutiny over Pakistan’s counterterrorism record, with Kurilla previously calling Pakistan “a phenomenal partner in the counter-terrorism world.”

General Michael Kurilla’s June remarks highlighted Washington’s balancing act in South Asia, where he emphasized that “the US can maintain relationships with both India and Pakistan.” His statement came amid India’s diplomatic efforts to highlight Pakistan’s alleged ties to militant groups.

Trump Hosts Asim Munir at White House in Unprecedented Meeting

Last month, US President Donald Trump hosted General Asim Munir for a private two-hour lunch at the White House, an surprising gesture, given that Pakistani civilian leaders were not present. Trump later told reporters that they discussed Iran, trade, and regional stability, praising Asim Munir for “ending the war with India” and acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in de-escalation.