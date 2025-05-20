Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir Promoted to Field Marshal

New Delhi: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, the highest military position in Pakistan.The decision to elevate Gen Munir was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Geo News.

The Field Marshal rank, which has been awarded only once before in Pakistan's history to General Ayub Khan in 1959. This promotion is seen by many as an effort to bolster military morale following the blow suffered during the recent Operation Sindoor by India.

