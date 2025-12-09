Pakistan Army Spokesman Trolled For Winking At Female Journalist During Conference | WATCH

Islamabad: Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General (DG) of Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), triggered a widespread controversy after appearing to wink at a female journalist during a press briefing. A video of the incident is going viral online, raising questions about harassment and professionalism.

The incident occurred during a conference in Rawalpindi when Chaudhry, who has been serving as the 22nd Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) since December 2022, responded to the journalist's question about former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The journalist was heard saying, "There are three words...You have used very strong words...that he is a national security threat, is anti-state and is playing at the hands of Delhi." She further asked, “How is it different from the past or should we expect any development over this in the future?”

Responding to the journalist's question about the army's characterization of Khan as a "national security risk", Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in Urdu: "Aur chautha nuqta bhi jor lein, woh zehni mareez bhi hain" (Add a fourth point…that he is also mentally ill)."

Advertisement

He winked at the journalist just after calling Khan “mentally ill”.

Social Media Outrage

The controversial gesture, captured on a video, rapidly circulated on social media. Netizens condemned the video, with one saying, “The Sexual violence against women is common in Pakistan. Wherever they go in the world, they do not abandon their culture."

Advertisement

Another comment read, “Pakistan Army DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary caught harassing a female journalist with his eyes. Sexual abuse is widespread in Pakistan.”

Reacting to the “inappropriate behaviour” of the Ahmed Sharif, a girl said tweeted, “Serious concern for women’s dignity.” Another person condemned the action, saying, “In any professional military he would have been fired.”