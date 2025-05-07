Pakistan Attempts to Hack Republic's Website, Miserably Fails in its Attempt

Pakistan /Pakistan sympathizers have attacked Republic World's website. The message that the hackers had posted read "We possess the necessary resources and expertise to retaliate with a level of force that exceeds all expectations”.

The message also contained foul language. The attack appears to be an attempt to intimidate Indians. However, Pakistan has not succeeded in its attempt. It was only able to hack the website partially. With such childish attempts, it certainly won't succeed in intimidating Indians.

Screenshot of the website.

Here is what you need to know

This isn't the first such attempt by Pakistan. Pakistan-based hackers, specifically a group known as the "Pakistan Cyber Force," claimed to have executed cyberattacks targeting Indian defense websites, including the Military Engineer Services (MES) and the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA). These claims surfaced around May 5, 2025, where the group alleged they accessed sensitive data, including login credentials and personal information of defense personnel.

Indian government sources acknowledged the claims but noted that an investigation is underway to verify the extent of the breach. The attacks aimed to compromise login credentials and personnel data, prompting India to temporarily shut down some affected platforms for security assessments.

Today's incident follows a pattern of cyber aggression. For instance, in 2023, Indian cybersecurity agencies foiled attempts by the Pakistan-based APT36 group to target Indian Army IT networks using malicious files disguised as official documents. Another attempt in November 2023 involved exploiting a WinRAR bug to hack Indian defense IT systems, which was also thwarted.

Today's development comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, following India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, involving missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, which targeted innocent unarmed people. The cyberattacks are part of an attempt to wage psychological war on India. Misinformation on social media is another tool of Pakistan. Citizens of India are urged to share verified news only.