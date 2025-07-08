Pakistan Blocks 27 YouTube Channels of Journalists, Politicians, Activists Over ‘False, Harmful Content’

New Delhi: A court in Islamabad has granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) permission to block 27 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of disseminating “fake, false, and misleading news” aimed at state institutions and public officials.

The order comes after the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing filed a request citing Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The Cyber Crime Circle, through Sub-Inspector M. Waseem Khan, approached the court alleging that the targeted channels were responsible for creating fear among the public, inciting hatred against government departments, and violating the privacy of state officers.

The order authorizes the FIA to formally approach Google LLC, YouTube’s parent company to have the channels blocked within Pakistan.

Channels Named in Court Order

The court order lists a mix of journalists, commentators, political activists, and entertainment channels. Among those named are prominent figures including:

Haider Mehdi

Siddique Jan

Orya Maqbool Jan

Sabir Shakir

Matiullah Jan

Imran Riaz Khan

Moeed Pirzada

Aftab Iqbal

Ahmad Noorani

Asad Toor

Naya Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (the official party channel)

The list also includes channels like Reel Entertainment TV, Naila Pakistani Reaction, and Shayan Ali.

YouTube Sends Warnings to Channel Owners