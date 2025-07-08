Pakistan Blocks 27 YouTube Channels of Journalists, Politicians, Activists Over ‘False, Harmful Content’

Updated 8 July 2025 at 18:24 IST
New Delhi: A court in Islamabad has granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) permission to block 27 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of disseminating “fake, false, and misleading news” aimed at state institutions and public officials.
The order comes after the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing filed a request citing Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).
The Cyber Crime Circle, through Sub-Inspector M. Waseem Khan, approached the court alleging that the targeted channels were responsible for creating fear among the public, inciting hatred against government departments, and violating the privacy of state officers.
The order authorizes the FIA to formally approach Google LLC, YouTube’s parent company to have the channels blocked within Pakistan.
The court order lists a mix of journalists, commentators, political activists, and entertainment channels. Among those named are prominent figures including:
Haider Mehdi
Siddique Jan
Orya Maqbool Jan
Sabir Shakir
Matiullah Jan
Imran Riaz Khan
Moeed Pirzada
Aftab Iqbal
Ahmad Noorani
Asad Toor
Naya Pakistan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (the official party channel)
The list also includes channels like Reel Entertainment TV, Naila Pakistani Reaction, and Shayan Ali.
According to reports, YouTube has begun emailing notices to the affected channel owners, warning that if they fail to respond to the government complaint, YouTube may itself proceed to restrict or remove the content in line with local laws.
Published 8 July 2025 at 18:24 IST