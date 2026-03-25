Pakistan-Bound Ship ‘Selen’ Turned Back At Hormuz, Iran Cites Protocol Violation

New Delhi: A Pakistan-bound container vessel was turned back in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy after it allegedly failed to comply with mandatory maritime protocols.

The vessel, identified as Selen (IMO: 9208459), was on its way to Karachi when it was intercepted and redirected. According to authorities, the ship did not have the required authorisation to transit through the crucial shipping corridor.

Amid escalating Iran-US-Israel war, Iran has clarified that “the passage of any vessel through this waterway requires full coordination with the maritime authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran”. IRGC reportedly said the vessel lacked necessary clearance.

Maritime tracking data indicated that Selen was last reported in the Persian Gulf a few hours before the incident came to light. The ship, sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is a container vessel measuring 118.27 metres in length and 18.14 metres in width. It was scheduled to dock at Karachi on March 28.

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There were no immediate reports of detention or escalation and the vessel was allowed to turn back without further confrontation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. Nearly a fifth of global oil trade passes through the route, making it highly sensitive to geopolitical tensions and strict regulatory oversight.

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Iran, which controls the northern coastline of the Strait, has consistently maintained that all vessels navigating through its territorial waters must adhere to established legal procedures and obtain prior permissions.

There has been no official response from Pakistan so far.

Safe passage for all but ‘enemies’

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world, while saying it allows safe passage for vessels from countries other than its enemies. Roughly one-fifth of global oil supply passes through the strait, but attacks on ships have stopped nearly all tanker traffic.

The US first tried its hand at a diplomatic solution to the Strait of Hormuz problem last week when US President Donald Trump called for a new international coalition to send warships to the Strait. But America's closest allies turned him down, resulting in Trump saying the US could manage on its own.

Later, he suggested other countries would have to take over as the US eyes an exit from the war. Hours later, he indicated the waterway would somehow “open itself”.

Pakistan offers mediation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X that Pakistan is ready to “facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks” to end the Iran war.

The US has agreed in principle to join talks in Pakistan, according to three Pakistani officials, one Egyptian official and a Gulf diplomat, while mediators were still working to convince Iran.