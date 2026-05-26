Pakistan Bows Down To Radicals' Outcry, Scraps Lahore’s Historic Name Restoration Plan

Lahore: The Maryam Nawaz-led government in Pakistan’s Punjab province has reportedly shelved its plan to restore the historic Hindu and British-era names of several roads and localities in Lahore, with the people terming it a dangerous capitulation to radical voices. The decision to halt the renaming, which also reverses a proposal cleared only weeks ago, was declared after a wave of backlash from extremist groups and social media commentators.

The provincial administration had announced in March that it would revive Lahore’s pre-Partition nomenclature as part of a broader heritage drive. According to reports, the government has now backed down, deferring the move indefinitely following accusations that it was attempting to “revive Hindu and Sikh” heritage.

Responding to the question on the same, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Ijaz stated, “No such decision has been taken as yet.” His remark, in a way, confirmed that the restoration plan has been put on hold, despite prior approvals at the highest levels of the provincial government.

Heritage Plan Cleared, Then Buried

The initiative originated with the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LHAR), a body chaired by former prime minister and PML(N) chief Nawaz Sharif and supported by his daughter, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. On March 16, the LHAR approved a proposal to return several roads, bazaars and neighbourhoods to their original names in an effort to conserve the city’s architectural and cultural legacy.

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Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, who has remained mostly out of active politics since the February 2024 general elections, heads the LHAR. The chief minister’s office had publicised the decision in a statement back in March, and the Maryam Nawaz-led Cabinet formally cleared the renaming project in May.

A few reports, citing sources, claimed that heavy criticism from “extremist elements” and vloggers on social media took its toll. The radicals framed the government’s decision in religious terms, placing the Maryam Nawaz administration on the back foot, which further led the government to defer the move to avoid further backlash.

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City’s History Held Hostage By Extremists

Under the now-deferred proposal, Fatima Jinnah Road was slated to revert to Queen’s Road, while Allama Iqbal Road would have become Jail Road once again. Islampura, which had been renamed from Krishan Nagar, was set to regain its original title. Other proposed reversions included changing Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk back to Lakshmi Chowk, Mustafaabad to Dharampura, Hameed Nizami Road to Temple Street, and Babri Masjid Chowk to Jain Mandir Road.

The reversal exposed a troubling pattern, which shows Pakistan’s elected governments repeatedly yielding to the demands of radicals rather than defending pluralism and historical fact. Lahore’s streets carry the imprint of centuries of shared heritage, including that of Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and British. The analysts suggested that to erase or deny those names under pressure is to let extremists dictate the narrative of an entire city.