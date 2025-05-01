Pakistan Tunes Out Logic, Bans Indian Songs on FM Radio Stations

Islamabad: Amid global outrage over the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives, Pakistan has chosen to respond not by cracking down on terror networks, but by banning Indian songs on FM radio. In a bizarre display of priorities, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) announced the ban as a so-called act of patriotism — proving once again that Islamabad is quicker to silence melodies from India than muzzle murderers trained in its own backyard.

The directive, issued by PBA on Thursday, was called a "patriotic gesture" — by Pakistan’s Information Minister Atta Tarar despite the enduring popularity of Indian music in Pakistan, especially the timeless classics by legends such as Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, and Mukesh.

In a letter to the PBA, Tarar said the decision reflected "the collective sentiment of the entire nation" and demonstrated unity in promoting national values "during such testing times."

The announcement came a day after Instagram restricted access in India to accounts of prominent Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar. Visitors in India attempting to view these profiles are greeted with the message: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Earlier this week, India also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of spreading provocative, communally sensitive content and misinformation targeting India, its armed forces, and security agencies.

The action was taken on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which India has attributed to The Resistance Front — an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On April 23, a day after the massacre, India announced a series of strong measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari, and a downgrade in diplomatic ties. Airspace was also closed to Pakistani carriers.