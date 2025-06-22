Pakistan Condemns U.S. Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Updated 22 June 2025 at 14:02 IST
US Strikes Iran: Pakistan has strongly condemned the United States for launching attacks on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
On Saturday evening, US President Donald Trump declared that the US military had hit three nuclear installations in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Two of Iran's most important uranium enrichment facilities are the enrichment plant at Natanz and the mountain facility at Fordow.
US President Donald Trump threatened to hit further locations if peace was not reached in a media appearance on Sunday. He stated that he collaborated "as a team" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that “there will either be peace or tragedy for Iran.”
Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, condemned US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities as a "severe violation" of international law, the UN Charter, and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Iran has the right to use all means to protect its interests, people, and sovereignty under the UN Charter, Araghchi warned, threatening permanent repercussions.
Published 22 June 2025 at 14:02 IST