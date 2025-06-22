Pakistan Condemns U.S. Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

US Strikes Iran: Pakistan has strongly condemned the United States for launching attacks on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Saturday evening, US President Donald Trump declared that the US military had hit three nuclear installations in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Two of Iran's most important uranium enrichment facilities are the enrichment plant at Natanz and the mountain facility at Fordow.

US President Donald Trump threatened to hit further locations if peace was not reached in a media appearance on Sunday. He stated that he collaborated "as a team" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that “there will either be peace or tragedy for Iran.”