Pakistan Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant For Imran Khan's Sister Over Protest Charges

Rawalpindi: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan, the sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with a protest held in November 2024. The warrant was issued after Aleema Khan failed to appear in court despite repeated summons, with her lawyer citing difficulties in travel and daily affairs due to frozen bank accounts and blocked identity documents.

According to reports, the protest in question was called by Imran Khan, demanding the restoration of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s electoral mandate, the release of detained party leaders, and the reversal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Aleema Khan and 10 others are facing charges of protesting against the government, chanting anti-government slogans, vandalism, and stone-pelting.

As per reports, the anti-terrorism court had previously ordered the freezing of her bank accounts and the blocking of her identity documents after she failed to appear in court. Judge Amjad Ali Shah had warned that contempt proceedings could follow if compliance was not ensured.

Aleema Khan's lawyer Faisal Malik argued that she would not appear in court until her documents and finances were restored. However, Special Prosecutor Zaheer Ali Shah countered that Aleema Khan's absence was "defiant behaviour" and that she could not dictate terms to the court.

Allegations Of Political Vendetta

Aleema Khan has alleged a pre-planned political vendetta against her family and PTI, accusing the government of using state institutions to silence dissent. She described the freezing of her finances as "economic strangulation" and persecution without due process. The PTI has also accused the government of conducting pre-dawn raids at the houses of party workers and leaders, picking up around 180 of them. The Sindh government has rejected these allegations.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's health has been a concern, with his sister alleging that he is being subjected to mistreatment in Adiala Jail. The anti-terrorism court has accepted applications seeking medical examinations of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, by their personal doctors.