Pakistan Court Sentences Ex-PM Imran Khan And His Wife Bushra Bibi To 17 Years In Prison

A Pakistan accountability court on Saturday sentenced jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each for the Toshakhana corruption case, as per local reports.

The special court judge Shahrukh Arjumand delivered the verdict during a hearing held at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where Imran is imprisoned.

The sentences mentioned that the old age of Imran Khan, along with the fact that Bushra Bibi is female, has resulted in a "lenient" and a lesser punishment, Dawn reported, citing from the court's order copy.

Both of them were fined Rs16.4 million and failure to pay the fines will result in additional jail time. The case is about alleged fraud which involves the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set which was gifted to the former first couple by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in May 2021 at a throwaway price.

