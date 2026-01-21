Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Inaugurates 'Fake' Pizza Hut In Sialkot, Internet Mocks

Sialkot: In an incident that has rapidly turned into a viral mockery, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has faced intense social media laughter after formally inaugurating a restaurant in Sialkot that was later identified as an unauthorised Pizza Hut outlet.

The high-profile ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Tuesday in the Sialkot Cantonment area. Images and videos of the event showed the senior PML-N leader cutting the ceremonial red ribbon with floral arrangements and a gathering of supporters.

The outlet featured the iconic red-roof logo and standard branding of the international food chain, leading many to believe it was a legitimate new franchise for the city.

Pizza Hut Issues Disclaimer

Within hours of the photos going viral, Pizza Hut Pakistan issued a public disclaimer via its official social media channels, distancing itself entirely from the establishment of the newly opened ‘fake’ Pizza Hut.

"Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment," the statement read.

“This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety, or operational standards,” it further read.

The company further clarified that it currently operates only 16 official outlets nationwide, 14 in Lahore and two in Islamabad, confirming that the Sialkot location was missing from its official registry.

The franchise has since filed a formal complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the misuse of its trademark.

Widespread Embarrassment

The incident has triggered widespread mockery of the Defence Minister, with many questioning how a high-ranking federal official could attend an inauguration without any prior background check or due diligence by his staff.

Netizens on platforms like X and Reddit dubbed the situation "Pizza-Gate," with one user commenting, "When the country's defence and economy are in this state, naturally the next priority is securing fake pizzas."

Others drew parallels between the "fake" outlet and the political promises made by the current administration.