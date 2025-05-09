Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens India With Full Blown War In TV Interview

Islamabad: A tense and rattled Pakistan, whose armed forces are struggling everyday against Indian forces, has issued a half-baked warning to India, stating that there is no other option left other than a full blown war to settle the situation.

On the day when the Indian armed forces successfully thwarted a major Pakistani offensive, intercepting hundreds of drones and missiles aimed at military and civilian targets across several Indian cities, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif spoke to a local media outlet, saying, “We don’t see any option other than war due to India's aggressive actions over the past four days. We have attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the chances of that seem minimal. We must pay them back in the same coin.”

The minister emphasised that people should have no doubts that war was imminent, though he did not disclose any specifics regarding Pakistan’s military strategy. He further reiterated that the public must remain aware that war is at their doorstep.

Earlier today, Khawaja Asif made a mockery of himself as he terribly failed to justify why Pakistani air defence system was not able to intercept Indian drones when Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor dismantling several terror camps using precision strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking to CNN, Khawaja Asif used social media claims as his proof of shooting down Indian fighter jets.

"It's all over the social media, on Indian social media, not on our social media. The debris of these jets fell into Kashmir. And it's all over Indian media today and they have admitted," Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said.

Responding to Asif's defence, the anchor mocked him saying, “I'm sorry we didn't ask you here to talk about social media content.

Khawaja Asif, when asked to reveal what weapons Pakistan used to destroy Indian fighter jets, said that he cannot reveal the plane used by Pakistani forces.