Pakistan Developing Intercontinental Ballistic Missile That Can Reach U.S., Says Report

Pakistan Developing Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Capable of Reaching U.S.

According to a Foreign Affairs report, Pakistan is pursuing a nuclear-armed ICBM, despite its long-standing claim that its nuclear programme is solely aimed at deterring India.

The development reportedly accelerated after India’s Operation Sindoor, a military strike on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The missile programme, if completed, would give Pakistan the ability to strike targets over 5,500 km away, placing it on the list of nations with ICBM capabilities.

The United States in the past has accused Pakistan of developing long-range ballistic missiles and announced new sanctions on four Pakistani entities involved with the development of those systems.

Alarming Call For Other nations

After the reports of Pakistan's ambitious intercontinental ballistic missile programme, Washington is said to be alarmed. The US would surely keep an eye on Pakistan. If it acquired such a missile, it would be treated as a nuclear adversary, similar to how the US views Russia, China, and North Korea.

But the question remains: would the US take any preemptive measures on Pakistan’s nuclear facilities just like it did in the case of Iran?

China's Role ?

China’s role can't be undermined as it's Pakistan's close ally. Reports are also suggesting that Pakistan may be receiving technological support from Beijing.

Pakistan's Current Missile Power

Pakistan’s most advanced missile to date is the Shaheen-III, with a range of 2,700 km—enough to cover all of India but far short of ICBM range.

The ICBM, if under development, would mark a dramatic leap in range and capability of missiles that Pakistan currently possesses.

India's Agni-V

India has fire tested the Agni-V long-range ballistic missile, with range of more than 5,200 kilometers, and is developing the longer-range Agni-VI, to counter Chinese and Pakistani nuclear threats.