sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 8th 2025, 18:11 IST

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Pakistan Embassy in Kabul Owes Over 1 Million AFN in Unpaid Electricity Bills | Image: X

Kabul: The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has not paid its electricity bills amounting to over 1 million Afghanis, Kabul Frontline has reported.

According to the report, a document reveals that the embassy owes 1,033,530 AFN to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power utility.

The embassy has sent a cheque of the same amount to its national bank, requesting payment to clear the pending dues. It is not yet confirmed whether the payment has been processed.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited)

Published April 8th 2025, 17:05 IST

