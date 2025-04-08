Pakistan Embassy in Kabul Owes Over 1 Million AFN in Unpaid Electricity Bills | Image: X

Kabul: The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has not paid its electricity bills amounting to over 1 million Afghanis, Kabul Frontline has reported.

According to the report, a document reveals that the embassy owes 1,033,530 AFN to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power utility.

The embassy has sent a cheque of the same amount to its national bank, requesting payment to clear the pending dues. It is not yet confirmed whether the payment has been processed.