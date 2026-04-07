Pakistan Announces ‘Smart Lockdown’ As Fuel Crisis Deepens After Hormuz Disruption Amid Iran War
Facing a deepening fuel crunch triggered by disruptions in global oil supplies, Pakistan on Tuesday announced a nationwide “smart lockdown,” imposing sweeping restrictions on business hours and public activity to conserve energy.
- World News
- 1 min read
Facing a deepening fuel crunch triggered by disruptions in global oil supplies, Pakistan on Tuesday announced a nationwide “smart lockdown,” imposing sweeping restrictions on business hours and public activity to conserve energy.
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The crisis follows Iran’s decision to halt ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments, sending shockwaves across energy markets and impacting several countries in South Asia and Europe.