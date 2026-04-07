Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Pakistan Announces ‘Smart Lockdown’ As Fuel Crisis Deepens After Hormuz Disruption Amid Iran War

Pakistan Announces ‘Smart Lockdown’ As Fuel Crisis Deepens After Hormuz Disruption Amid Iran War

Facing a deepening fuel crunch triggered by disruptions in global oil supplies, Pakistan on Tuesday announced a nationwide “smart lockdown,” imposing sweeping restrictions on business hours and public activity to conserve energy.

Deepti Verma
Follow : Google News Icon  
Pakistan Enforces ‘Smart Lockdown’ as Fuel Crisis Deepens After Hormuz Disruption
Pakistan Enforces ‘Smart Lockdown’ as Fuel Crisis Deepens After Hormuz Disruption | Image: ANI

Facing a deepening fuel crunch triggered by disruptions in global oil supplies, Pakistan on Tuesday announced a nationwide “smart lockdown,” imposing sweeping restrictions on business hours and public activity to conserve energy.

Advertisement

The crisis follows Iran’s decision to halt ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments, sending shockwaves across energy markets and impacting several countries in South Asia and Europe.

Published By :
Deepti Verma
Published On: