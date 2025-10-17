Pakistan Imposes Section 144 In Punjab Province, Moves To Ban TLP After Violent Protests

Islamabad: Punjab on Thursday imposed Section 144 across the province, banning public gatherings for two days, while also deciding to recommend to the federal government a ban on the religio-political party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following violent demonstrations, according to Dawn.

The Punjab Home Department stated that the prohibition under Section 144, effective until Saturday, bans all protests, meetings, processions, rallies, sit-ins, and other gatherings.

The move comes after a pre-dawn operation by law enforcement agencies on Monday to dismantle a TLP protest camp in Muridke, which triggered violent clashes, widespread chaos, and multiple arrests, Dawn reported.

The TLP had planned a "Gaza solidarity" march, intending to reach Islamabad and protest outside the US embassy. Official figures show that 2,716 people were arrested following the Muridke operation. Of these, 251 were detained by Lahore police and 178 by Sheikhupura police. Additionally, around 2,800 people have been barred from traveling abroad, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry said.

Section 144 under the Criminal Procedure Code allows district administrations to prohibit assemblies of four or more people in a given area for a specified period. The Punjab Home Department emphasized that the ban includes restrictions on weapons, loudspeakers, and the publication or distribution of inflammatory, hateful, or sectarian material. The decision was taken in view of "concerns related to terrorism and public order," the statement added.

The ban will not apply to weddings, funerals, or burials. Loudspeakers may only be used for Friday sermons and Azaan. "Those present on official duties, officers and officials are exempt from the ban," the statement noted. Authorities warned that public processions and sit-ins could be “soft targets for terrorists.”

Inspector General of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar convened a high-level meeting to review security and law-and-order arrangements. "From tomorrow, no one will be allowed to come on the streets under the guise of a strike and take the law into their own hands," he said, according to Dawn.

"Protection of lives and property of citizens, observance of law will be ensured at all costs. We will deal with miscreants and rioters with iron hands, and take strict action in case of vandalism and violence," IG Anwar added. He further stated that cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act for mischief could lead to 10 to 14 years of imprisonment.

The police chief said that "dozens of miscreants wanted by the Punjab Police under Section 7 of the ATA will be arrested with the help of artificial intelligence-based technology." Around 27,000 Punjab Police personnel will be deployed on the streets, while 12,000 Special Branch officers will track miscreants.

Videos circulating on social media showed mosques and seminaries linked to the TLP being sealed by the police. TLP spokesperson Usman Naushahi confirmed to Dawn, “The party's mosques are being sealed and handed over to the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.”

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired an "extraordinary meeting" on the province's law-and-order situation. Her office said that "historic decisions were made to establish the state's writ and supremacy of the law." The handout referred to actions against an "extremist party," which Information Minister Azma Bokhari confirmed pertained to the TLP.

Among the decisions, the Punjab government said it will "recommend the federal government to impose a ban on an extremist party." The leadership of the party will be placed in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, which lists individuals suspected of terrorism or sectarianism.

"Individuals involved in hate speech, incitement and violation of law will be arrested immediately in Punjab," the statement said. Cases against "leaders and workers involved in the martyrdoms of police officers and damage to state property" will be tried in Anti-Terrorism Courts.

All properties and assets of the party will be handed over to the Punjab Auqaf Department, and a complete ban will be imposed on the party's posters, banners, and advertisements. The government will freeze all bank accounts of the party, and social media accounts "spreading hatred will be taken down." There will also be strict enforcement of the Loudspeaker Act.

The government announced further measures regarding the Afghan community in the province, including bringing Afghan citizens into the tax net and creating a real-time database of illegal residents. A whistleblower system will also be introduced, keeping informants' identities confidential. Illegal immigrants will face deportation under federal policy.

A one-month ultimatum has been issued for the surrender of illegal arms, with inspection of stocks at arms dealers and a ban on new licenses. The Punjab government also recommended federal regulation of arms factories. Punishment for holding illegal arms has been increased to 14 years in jail with a fine of up to Rs2 million, and the offence has been made non-bailable.

Following the Muridke operation, the Punjab authorities have intensified measures to "neutralise" the threat posed by the TLP to law enforcers and non-Muslim communities, Dawn reported. Action is being linked to the group's record of violent agitations, attacks on law enforcement, and ransacking of Christian and Ahmadiyya places of worship.

Special public prosecutors have been appointed to represent the state in terrorism cases against the TLP in Lahore and Sheikhupura. Advocate Supreme Court Rana Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Advocate High Court Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed will handle all cases in these districts, coordinating with investigation teams and Anti-Terrorism Courts.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified at a press conference in Islamabad that action will only be taken against TLP office holders. "Every time they [TLP] were told to go back, their demands increased," he said.

Naqvi added that no violence occurred besides that by individuals who picked up weapons. "Peaceful protest is one's right, but bringing weapons and breaking cars was not allowed," he stressed.