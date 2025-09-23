Updated 23 September 2025 at 21:45 IST
Pakistan's Jaffar Express Derails In Balochistan's Mastung After Powerful Blast
Months after the hijack, Pakistan's Jaffar Express on Tuesday derailed in Balochistan's Mastung after a powerful blast rocked the track.
Pakistan's Jaffar Express Derails In Balochistan's Mastung After Powerful Blast | Image: X
Balochistan: Months after hijack, Pakistan's Jaffar Express on Tuesday derailed in Balochistan's Mastung after a powerful blast rocked the track. According to reports, the rescue teams have rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.
Further details regarding the derailment are awaited.
