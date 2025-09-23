Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Pakistan's Jaffar Express Derails In Balochistan's Mastung After Powerful Blast

Updated 23 September 2025 at 21:45 IST

Pakistan's Jaffar Express Derails In Balochistan's Mastung After Powerful Blast

Months after the hijack, Pakistan's Jaffar Express on Tuesday derailed in Balochistan's Mastung after a powerful blast rocked the track.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Pakistan's Jaffar Express Derails In Balochistan's Mastung After Powerful Blast
Pakistan's Jaffar Express Derails In Balochistan's Mastung After Powerful Blast | Image: X

Balochistan: Months after hijack, Pakistan's Jaffar Express on Tuesday derailed in Balochistan's Mastung after a powerful blast rocked the track. According to reports, the rescue teams have rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. 

Further details regarding the derailment are awaited. 

Published By : Abhishek Tiwari

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 21:42 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source