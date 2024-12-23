Pakistan: Karachi Faces Severe Gas Crisis Amid Cold Weather

Karachi, Pakistan: Locals in Pakistan's Karachi have been grappling with a severe gas crisis amid cold weather forcing domestic consumers largely to purchase expensive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Dawn reported.

The LPG loadshedding is scheduled in Karachi from 9:30 pm (local time) to 6 am (local time) and 2:30 pm (local time) to 5 pm (local time). However, majority of the areas of Karachi either remained with LPG most of the day or received gas with a very low pressure.

Residents of parts of Karachi said that unannounced gas loadshedding always hit the city whenever winter was round the corner. The gas crisis has intensified since the winter season began in the city.

Sources in the gas utility said that the dilapidated gas distribution infrastructure across the city was one of the major reasons for gas crisis and the low pressure was caused particularly by leakages in the distribution network, Dawn reported.

According to sources, the SSGC was currently involved in rehabilitation of its aging gas distribution infrastructure in Karachi to improve the supply to domestic consumers. The sources further said that major rehabilitation work on the distribution network was being conducted in some thickly populated areas, including North Nazimabad, North Karachi and Lyari.

They said that the gas supply to several areas was impacted due to replacement of old distribution pipelines to address the low pressure problems. According to sources, the gas shortage complaints from the consumers at the helpline from different parts of Karachi had increased since the winter began.

A resident of North Karachi said that there has been no gas in his area for the past week. He further said, "Obviously, switching to LPG cylinder is the only option, though it costs more."

Muhammad Rizwan of G Area said that there was no gas supply at all in his locality for the past one week. He said, "I am a retired employee of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and my dues are yet to be clear, so it is very difficult for me to buy expensive LPG for cooking."

Amid shortage of gas, a resident said that the gas suction devices, rampantly used by consumers across the city were of no use in his locality as it sucked out air but no gas. The gas utility called the illegal use of suction devices as one of the reasons behind the low gas pressure in several localities.

Samreen Hasan, a woman living in Saddar, said that she has started using LPG long ago due to persistent gas shortage. She said, "I have two school going children and just can't rely on gas supply," Dawn reported.

Salman Khan, a resident of Hijrat Colony, said that the gas company has not been able to increase gas supply during peak hours. He added, "There is hardly any gas even after loadshedding hours." The situation in Clifton and Defence House Authority was not different to other parts of Karachi.

Residents said that the gas shortage was being regularly witnessed in Karachi and majority of them had been using LPG for cooking and baking for a long time. Durreshahwar, a resident of Clifton, said, "I haven't used my stove connected to SSGC line for ages."

The acute shortage of natural gas has caused surge in sale of the LPG. Speaking to Dawn, Vice-chairman of All Pakistan LPG Marketers Association Muhammad Ali Haider said that a remarkable increase in the sale and use of the LPG witnessed a rise during the past week.