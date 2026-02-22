Pakistan Launches Airstrikes On Afghanistan, Killing 28 TTP Fighters As Durand Line Tensions Escalate

Kabul: Pakistan's military launched a series of airstrikes on Afghanistan at multiple locations, triggering an unwarranted escalation of tensions in the region on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Pakistani military claimed to target suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan, further straining relations between the two nations. The strikes, which targeted multiple locations along the Durand Line, have reportedly killed at least 28 TTP fighters, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Pakistani Air Force deployed F-16 fighter jets and JF-17 Thunder aircraft during the operation, striking 8 targets in total, including the Barmal district of Paktika province, where local sources reported multiple explosions. Locals reportedly claimed that several blasts were heard in quick succession in the Margha area, indicating a coordinated operation. The strikes also extended to other provinces along the border, including Khost, Paktia, and Nangarhar, with reports of another strike in the Argun area of Paktika.

The airstrikes come in response to recent suicide bombings in Pakistan, including incidents at an Imam Bargah in Islamabad and attacks in Bajaur and Bannu, which Pakistan attributed to the TTP and its affiliates. Islamabad claimed to have conclusive evidence that the attacks were orchestrated by militants acting on the directions of leadership based in Afghanistan. A Pakistani government official had stated, "We have conclusive evidence that the attacks were planned and executed by militants based in Afghanistan…..We will not tolerate such attacks on our soil and will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens."

In a statement, the Pakistan military's media wing said that 2 Pakistani security personnel were killed in a suicide attack during an intelligence-based operation in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday. The attack was reportedly carried out by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber, who was intercepted by security forces, preventing a planned attack on civilians and law enforcement personnel. "The attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into one of our convoy's vehicles, killing two high-ranking army officials," the military said in a statement.

Advertisement

The TTP has been a thorn in Pakistan's side, carrying out attacks on security personnel. Earlier, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that Islamabad will not hesitate to carry out further airstrikes inside Afghanistan unless Kabul guarantees peace. "We will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens and ensure the security of our country," Asif said in a statement. The airstrikes have led to fears about an escalation of tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Vows To Retaliate Firmly

Meanwhile, Pakistan's decision to launch airstrikes on suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan has been condemned as an unwarranted escalation of tensions. The defence analysts stated that Pakistan's actions are a clear violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and will only serve to worsen the already fragile security situation in the region.

Advertisement

The airstrikes have been carried out without the consent or coordination with the Afghan government, which has led to massive outrage and condemnation. The move is seen as a provocative attempt by Pakistan to shift the blame for its own internal security issues onto Afghanistan.