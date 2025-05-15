Pakistan Lost Very Badly Against India, Its Military Is Cancer For Pakistani Society: Ex-Pentagon Official

Washington: India won both diplomatically and militarily while Pakistan lost it very badly in the 4-day conflict, said Michael Rubin, former Pentagon official and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Michael Rubin credited India for winning the 4-day conflict both diplomatically and militarily against Pakistan. The former diplomat took notice of how India exposed Pakistan and its military hand-in-gloves with terrorists when the world witnessed photos showing Pakistani soldiers attending funerals of terrorists killed in Indian strike.

Making a statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire, Michael Rubin said, “India won this both diplomatically and militarily. The reason why India won diplomatically is that all attention is now on Pakistan's terrorist sponsorship. The fact that Pakistani officers in uniform attended the funeral of terrorists shows that there is no differentiation between a terrorist and a member of the ISI or the Pakistani armed forces. The world is going to demand that Pakistan extract the rot from its own system. So diplomatically, India changed the conversation. Militarily, Pakistan is shocked...Pakistan has started every single war with India and yet convinced itself that somehow it has won. It's going to be very difficult for Pakistan to convince itself that it won this 4-day war...”

Pakistan went running like a scared dog, says Michael Rubin

Continuing lashing out at Pakistan saying Pakistan went like a running dog with its tail between its legs, Michael Rubin said, “...Pakistan went running to try to achieve a ceasefire like a scared dog with its tail between its legs. There is absolutely no spin that the Pakistani military can put on what occurred to shield themselves from the full reality of the fact that they not only lost, but they lost very, very badly. Clearly, there's a problem within the Pakistani military, both because it's a cancer on Pakistani society and because as a military, it's incompetent. Is Asim Munir going to keep his job?... Basically, Pakistan needs to clean house, but it's an open question whether they are too far gone to do that...”

Every country has right to defend, says Michael Rubin

Further speaking on India-Pakistan tension, Michael Rubin said, "This wasn't a conflict which India wanted. This was a conflict that was foisted upon India. Every country has the right to defend its citizens. It doesn't differentiate between whether a formal army attacks the country or whether a terrorist army attacks the country. But ultimately, it's the job of India to draw a red line and say no, we will never tolerate terrorist attacks coming across our border, so India did what was absolutely necessary."

Trump likes to take credit for everything, says Michael Rubin

Slamming US President Donald Trump for desperately taking credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire, Michael Rubin said, “...Donald Trump likes to claim credit for everything. If you ask Donald Trump, he single-handedly won the World Cup. He invented the Internet. He cured cancer. Indians should be more like Americans in this regard and not take Donald Trump literally...”