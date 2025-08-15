Pakistan's Mi-17 Relief Helicopter Crashes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5 Killed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an Mi-17 helicopter engaged in a relief operation crashed on Friday, claiming the lives of five crew members. The chopper was on an emergency mission to assist areas affected by heavy rainfall when the tragedy struck the helicopter.

The helicopter, operated by the government, was delivering aid to rain-stricken communities in the Mohmand district when it went down in the Pandiyali area. According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, contact with the helicopter was lost due to bad weather, which is suspected to be the primary cause of the crash. The crew members, including two pilots, tragically lost their lives in the incident.

The rescue teams have been dispatched to the crash site as part of the recovery operation. The death toll from the monsoon rains and floods that have swept across Pakistan since June 26 has risen to 312 people, with 740 injured.

The provincial government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday, with national flags to be flown at half-mast across the province. The fallen crew members will be buried with full honours.

Pakistan has been experiencing severe monsoon weather, resulting in massive damage and loss of life. The country's disaster management authority has reported extensive damage in northern areas, with rescue teams making efforts to evacuate tourists and reopen damaged roads. The monsoon season has claimed over 370 lives, with more than 740 people injured.