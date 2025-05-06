Pak Minister Khawaja Asif Makes A Joke of Himself On Internet Over 'Nobody Will Survive' Threat

Islamabad: As Pakistan feels the heat of an imminent strong response from India to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, its ministers are crying around the world and making a fool of themselves by giving bogus threats and rhetoric around old rant of nuclear threat.

Pakistan, whose army, air force and navy are not aligned, their is an internal rift and differences on agreement whether to take on India, is beating around the bush and threatening the world that if their existence comes to an end, then it will be end to this world.

It's a big threat coming from a nuclear country. But more than a threat, it's their ultra radical jihadi terrorist mindset which is getting exposed everyday as Islamabad is having sleepless nights, because they feel and know that India won't spare it this time.

That's why everyday, one or the other Pakistani minister is trying to gather international attention by giving baseless nuclear threats that if they are attacked, they won't let any other to survive. However, Pakistanis know that their nuclear weapons are mere a showpiece, they don't have the required fuel to get them activated, even if they posses it somehow, the strength of the nuclear weapons is way less what India has.

But it's Pakistan and they won't understand it. Amidst all this, in a new rant, its Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a new rhetoric threat issued another threat saying that if India dares to attack Pakistan and their existence comes under threat, nobody will survive in this world.

Soon after his statement, internet took on the Pakistani minister and brutally trolled him for threatening the world when its own existence is being questioned.

Taking on the Pakistani Defence Minister, a user on X wrote, “Nuclear se pehle pressure me ye khud phat jaenge (Before activating nuclear weapon, Pakistan will burst itself due to war pressure).”

Another user took to X and mocked Pakistan saying that converts are cowards.

A user on X called the international community to snatch away Pakistan's nuclear weapons saying a country with such mindset shouldn't be allowed to have nuclear weapons.