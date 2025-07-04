Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi Bizarrely Claims Missile Misfired At India Due To Error: Ridiculed For Making Mockery Of Own Govt's Military Prowess

New Delhi: India's 'Operation Sindoor' appears to be still haunting Pakistan and the Shehbaz Sharif government, prompting their ministers and the officials of the armed forces to make a mockery of their own. In a recent revelation, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has made a startling claim that one of their missiles misfired due to a numbering issue during the launch. Pakistan minister's admission has drawn widespread ridicule and criticism, with many questioning the technical expertise and credibility of Pakistan's military establishment.

Reportedly, Mohsin Naqvi, while addressing the media, disclosed that a Pakistani missile misfired towards India due to a numbering issue. According to Naqvi, the incident caused a lot of tension within the Pakistani government and armed forces. However, he astonishingly claimed that despite the misfire, the missile, allegedly with divine intervention, successfully hit and destroyed India's largest oil depot, as purportedly shown in a viral social media video. His claim, however, has raised questions about the credibility and technical capabilities of Pakistan's military.

Another Pakistan Minister's Claim Attributed To Viral Video

Mocking his own government, Mohsin Raza Naqvi was captured on a footage, claiming, “We fired missiles towards India, one of those missiles had an issue with the number while firing the missile. We were all very worried when the missile was fired. We were very tense. With Allah's grace, that missile hit India's biggest oil depot and destroyed it completely.”

“You must have seen in the videos, the biggest fireball video was that,” Naqvi claimed, attributing his claims to a viral video of the conflict during Operation Sindoor. His claim has been met with skepticism and amusement, with many experts questioning the possibility of such a scenario.

‘This Minister Has No Idea…’: Major General Kochar Reacted To Mohsin Naqvi's Claim

Amid massive backlash to the Pakistan government over the latest gimmick, Major General Rajan Kochar (Retd) responded to Naqvi's claims, saying, "First of all, I think this minister has no idea how the launch of a missile takes place. He is talking about a numbering issue. I am surprised missiles do not have numbering issues. They have programmed, the entire coordinates of the target are actually programmed into the missile and only then the missile is launched and it keeps on acquiring the target as it is in the flight and this aspect is monitored." Major General Kochar's statement outlined the absurdity of Naqvi's claim and raised questions about the minister's understanding of missile technology.

The retired official of the Indian Army further asserted that a misfire could be due to various technical reasons, such as propellant or payload issues. "So, it clearly shows that Pakistanis are not very confident of their own weapon system because if a thing like a missile is going to misfire and you are openly admitting to your own deficiency in your own equipment," he said, underscoring the lack of technical expertise and confidence in Pakistan's military establishment.

Figment of Imagination?

Kochar also questioned the lack of bomb damage assessment and satellite imagery to support Naqvi's claims. "Has he carried out a bomb damage assessment after the strike? What kind of satellite imageries are available to him to tell us that the missile has hit an oil depot of ours? It's a totally figment of his own imagination," he said, ridiculing Mohsin Naqvi's claim that the missile was guided by Allah's intervention, saying, "Just imagine in what age is he talking about. He is now in the 21st century….It is the missile programming system which guides the missile."