2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Mastermind Sajid Majeed Mir Jailed For 15 Years In Pakistan

In a major development, the primary handler of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks was awarded over 15 years in jail in a terror-financing case by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan.

"An anti-terrorism court in Lahore early this month had handed down over 15 years jail term to Sajid Majeed Mir, an activist of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on a terror financing case," a senior lawyer associated with terror financing cases of LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders told PTI on Friday.

Mir's conviction in a terror-financing case was not notified to the media by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police, which often issues convictions of the suspects in such cases. Besides, the media was not allowed since it was an in-camera proceeding at the jail.

The lawyer further said convict Mir, who is in his mid-40s, has been in the Kot Lakhpat jail since his April arrest. He said a fine of over ₹ 400,000 has been imposed on the convict.

Earlier, it was assumed that Mir was dead.

The Mumbai terrorist attacks of 2008 that occurred on November 26–29 were carried out by 10 gunmen who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

2008 Mumbai terror attacks case

Pakistan reportedly told the agency that it had arrested and prosecuted Sajid Mir in order to seek its removal from the FATF 'Grey list', before the last meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Sajid Mir, who has a bounty of USD 5 Million is on India's most-wanted list for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead. Mir, who was called the "project manager" of the Mumbai attacks, reportedly had visited India in 2005 using a fake passport in a fake name.

In connection to terror financing cases by the Lahore ATC, Mumbai terror attacks alleged mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has already been sentenced to 68 years imprisonment. He will not have to spend many years in jail as the sentence is running concurrently.

Mumbai attack operation commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi is also convicted to several years in jail. Both Saeed and Maki are also in Kot Lapkhapt jail in Lahore.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI)