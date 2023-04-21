2,777 Cases Of Domestic Violence Against Women In Pakistan's Sindh: Report

Over 2000 cases of domestic violence against women and marriage of young girls have been reported in Sindh during one year, reported ANI citing the data by the Women Development Department of Sindh. According to the report released by the Women Development Department of Sindh for the year 2022-23, there have been 2,777 cases which have been reported under domestic violence against Pakistani women and girls, reported a local newspaper. As per the report shared by the department, the majority of cases have been reported from Hyderabad - 888 and Benazir Abad - 459, reported Daily Pakistan.

Domestic violence in Pakistan against women

Recent reports have emerged that the Pakistan government would require to introduce legislation to stop coerced faith conversions. The Pakistan authorities would have to promote pro-women laws which must be implemented to address the crimes faced by girls and women involving child marriages, and sexual violence, reported ANI citing experts. While addressing the issue of the safety of women in Pakistan, experts have called on the Pakistan authorities to stop inviting culprits involved in gender-based violence, as guest speakers in official meetings and seminars. The demands by the panellists come during the press conference on "Gender-based violence and minorities" to mark international women's Day. The press briefing was organised at the Lahore press club, under the aegis of the Voice for Justice in collaboration with partner organizations including, Minorities Alliance Pakistan, Rawadari Tehreek, and Christian True Spirit.

The report has also pointed out that in "Conversion without Consent," panellists have drawn attention to the cases of underage girls. In the briefing, the panellists also mentioned the cases of Zarvia Parvaiz from Rawalpindi and Hurab Basharat from Faisalabad who became victims of forced faith conversions, child marriage, and sexual violence. The perpetrators of these victims have not been brought to justice, as per the official release.