5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Attack By TTP From Afghanistan

At least five soldiers were killed in an attack by the Pakistani Taliban militants, the army said on Sunday. The Pakistan army also informed that the terrorists from across the border in Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The responsibility of the attack was later claimed by the banned Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a development in Pakistan- Afghanistan, at least five soldiers were killed after Pakistani Taliban militants opened fire from the Afghan side. The army informed that the Pakistani "troops responded in a befitting manner" and the "terrorists suffered heavy causalities", as per the intelligence reports. The attack that took place at the Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, was claimed by the banned militant group, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Following the event, the Pakistan army released a statement condemning the attack and said that the government will not tolerate any such attacks on the border. "Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan, in future,” the statement noted. Furthermore, the statement noted that the “Pakistan Army is determined to defend the country's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve”.

TTP claims responsibility of attack on Pak soldiers

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan government is now pushed to take measures against the banned TTP as the terrorist attacks along the country’s borders with Afghanistan has been on the rise since August. Earlier, the country’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf had travelled to Afghanistan where he met with the acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, who assured that the Afghan soil would not be used against its neighbours, including Pakistan.

The TTP, known as the Pakistani Taliban, has been under the radar for several deadly attacks across Pakistan. The banned terrorist outfit is blamed for attacks including an attack on the Army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. Following the attack at the Afghan border, the TTP released a statement claiming five deaths. According to the international agency reports, the TTP informed that five personnel namely Naik Ajab Noor, Ziaullah, Naheed, Sameer Khan and Sajid were killed while four others were injured.

Image: AP