6 Pakistan Officials Suspended For Taking Selfie With Coronavirus-infected Colleague

Six Pakistani officials have been suspended for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report on Monday. As on Sunday, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed four lives and infected over 750 people in Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner of Khairpur district suspended six revenue officials from different areas of the district for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, the Dawn News reported. The infected man had recently returned from Iran, it said. Quoting an official privy to the development, the report said the six had paid a visit to their colleague at his home as a goodwill gesture over his return from pilgrimage after almost a month.

READ| ABSURD: Pakistan Guv turns quack, says 'hot water' prevents lung damage by Coronavirus

"By that time, he was not showing any symptoms of the virus, neither had complained about any unwellness. As a trend, these days, all the six colleagues and the host took a selfie. A few of them later posted that picture on their social media account. When the man tested positive a few days ago, all those who were in contact with him were being spotted and isolated," the official said.

Imran Khan refuses 'complete shutdown'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 ruled out complete lockdown in the country, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far claimed four lives and infected 646 people in the country. Addressing the nation as cases of the novel coronavirus surged across the country, Imran Khan reiterated that lockdown will create chaos as more than 25% of people were living below the poverty line and their lives will be shattered. He said the situation in Pakistan does not call for a lockdown yet.

“Let me first tell you what a complete lockdown is. It means imposing a curfew and locking people in their homes,” said Imran Khan. We cannot afford complete lockdown as it will create massive unrest, he said, adding that the situation in the country is not as bad as in Italy or France. If the condition was similar to that of Italy, I would have imposed a lockdown, he said.

He urged the people to follow the policy of self-isolation and stay inside their homes. He said the government was constantly watching the situation and all the necessary measures will be taken accordingly. The government on March 21 suspended all international flights for two weeks and curtailed train services to curb the spread of the virus, which has turned into a major global crisis. Official data issued by the National Disaster Management Authority showed at least 646 confirmed coronavirus cases.

(with PTI inputs)

READ| Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar ridicules Pakistani public for not practising social distancing

READ| Pakistan Army wades into Coronavirus war, Army chief Bajwa ready to send in the troops