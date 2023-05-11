8 Killed, 290 Injured As Violent Protest In Pak After Imran Khan's Arrest Leads To Mayhem

In a wave of intense clashes and confrontations with law enforcement officials, Pakistan has witnessed a distressing escalation of violence after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The aftermath has left at least eight people dead and nearly 290 injured, according to a report by Dawn on Thursday. The unrest has also led to the arrest of approximately 1,900 demonstrators and the destruction of several government buildings, including police stations.

The situation unfolded following an accountability court's decision to grant custody of Imran Khan to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for eight days in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case. As news of his arrest spread, supporters and activists took to the streets in protest, leading to widespread clashes with law enforcement authorities.

Military deployed in parts of Pakistan to restore order

The protests escalated further when prominent members of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Fawad Chaudhry, the senior vice president, and Asad Umar, the central secretary general, were also detained. To restore order and manage the deteriorating situation, the military was deployed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. This decision came in the wake of alarming incidents where protesters broke into the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and tore down a gate at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Adding to the tensions, former Foreign Minister and PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested by the Islamabad police and taken to an undisclosed location. Qureshi, who was detained from the Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad, had previously evaded a failed arrest attempt by the police on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The arrest of Qureshi, who is wanted by the police in cases related to riots and arsons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has further fueled the unrest. Before his detention, Qureshi urged PTI workers to continue their struggle for true freedom in the country. The government, law enforcement agencies, and political leaders are now faced with the critical task of restoring calm and engaging in meaningful dialogue to address the concerns of the protesters while ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens. The situation remains tense.