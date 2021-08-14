Afghanistan Calls For Tough Economic Sanctions Against Pakistan As Taliban Attack Continue

Voices from around the world are increasingly calling for tough economic sanctions against Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan, said reports. According to a report by The Hill, Islamabad has been aiding the terror group on all fronts.

Sanction Pakistan trends on Twitter

Thousands of individuals across the world, including many from Afghanistan, have started an anti-Pakistan campaign on social media to oppose Islamabad's intervention in the war-torn country. On social media, enraged Afghans began using the hashtag sanction Pakistan, which quickly became popular.

Afghans who used the hashtag #sanctionPakistan were enraged not just by the West's dismissive attitude toward their homeland, as seen by the sudden troop pullout, but also by Pakistan's infallibility in Washington's eyes. According to The Hill, Afghans were demanding tough economic penalties against Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan, as the hashtag suggests.

Thousands of postings have been shared on Twitter and other platforms with the hashtag #sanctiononpakistan in the last four days, with the goal of drawing public attention to allegations of Pakistani assistance for the Taliban, which Pakistani officials deny, reported TOLO News.

Voices from across the world as Taliban batters Afghanistan

According to social media experts, the hashtag "sanctiononpakistan" was the most popular trend on Twitter in Afghanistan for several days and was the second most popular trend in Pakistan just a few days ago. Users from all across the world took part in the campaign via social media. “SanctionPakistan,” “Stop Proxy War,” and “Stop Supporting” terrorist groups are among the most popular hashtags.

According to The Hill, professionals such as former Canadian Minister Chris Alexander, historians such as Christine Fair, and former Pakistan Ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani have been raising the warning for years. The Pakistani government, on the other hand, continues trying to quiet them. The Pakistani consul general recently wrote to the Conservative Party of Canada and the head of the opposition in Canada, urging them to take action against Alexander for his tweets on Pakistan's support for the Taliban.

Canadian minister Chris Alexander on Twitter

Countries that invade other countries must face sanctions. Period.#SanctionPakistan — Chris Alexander (@calxandr) August 14, 2021

Taking to Twitter, former Canadian minister Chris Alexander tweeted, "#SanctionPakistan isn’t just a hashtag trending on Twitter. It reflects the determination of Afghans, Pakistanis & citizens of many other states to live in peace — free from invasion, proxy war & terrorism."

"Pakistan’s forever war against Afghanistan began in the 1970s & has never ended. Disregarding it further only drives more Afghans into a meat grinder of death & destruction. We need bold action now under Chapter VII to stop this remorseless invasion," added Chris.

This social media effort comes as violence in Afghanistan has increased dramatically, and just days after Afghanistan's UN ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, pleaded with members of the UN Security Council to encourage the Taliban to join in peace talks.

