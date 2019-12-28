Afghanistan Re-opens Consulate After Dispute With Pakistan Over Market Ownership

After a gap of nearly three months, Afghanistan has reopened its consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan. According to sources, the Afghan consulate resumed its visa operations on Friday, December 27.

The consulate was shut down back in early October following a dispute, wherein the Pakistani police removed the Afghan national flag from a market.

Kabul has long stated that the market in question is the property of Afghanistan. The first secretary at the Afghan consulate announced the re-opening of the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar Faridoon Haiderkhel.

Re-opening after dispute

The dispute began after Pakistan's supreme court passed a verdict stating that a Pakistani National, Shaukat Kashmiri, was in fact the owner of the disputed Afghan Market. As per local media reports, the court instructed authorities to vacate the building and hand it over to the owner.

After this Afghanistan's flag was removed and Pakistani flag was reportedly unfurled at the market which led to heightened tensions between the neighbouring countries.

While Afghanistan has reopened its consulate, Pakistan is yet to open the consular section of its embassy in Kabul after it was shut on November 3 following alleged reports of harassment of its diplomat in the Afghan capital. Pakistan sources have claimed that the consular section is due to re-open on January 5.

In similar news, Iran has demanded Iraq to take 'decisive, effective' action against protesters on November 28 as they torched the Consulate building in Najaf. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the attack and demanded 'decisive, effective and responsible' action against destructive agents and aggressors, as per local news agency.

He added that Iran has officially communicated its displeasure to the Iraq ambassador in Tehran. On Wednesday, anti-government protesters set ablaze the Najaf consulate which burned down in tall flames. The Iranian staff was evacuated and there was no loss of lives as the protesters had broken into the building to burn it.

