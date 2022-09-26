Amid Deadly Pakistan Floods, Nearly 4,000 New Cases Of Viral Diseases Recorded In 24 Hours

As Pakistan is dealing with the repercussions of the disastrous floods, at least 3,963 new instances of viral diseases which includes diarrhoea, skin diseases, as well as malaria, were recorded in the previous 24 hours in the worst-hit region of Balochistan. Among the new cases of viral diseases in Balochistan, 1043 instances of skin infections were reported, along with malaria cases which stand at 675. Further, there are reports of 165 cases of eye infections, 165 cases of respiratory infections, 947 cases of diarrhoea, and 77 cases of cholera, ARY News reported.

After flooding wreaked havoc in Balochistan and Sindh, viral infections struck the two provinces hard. According to ARY News, the stagnant floodwaters have caused extensive instances of skin and eye infections, diarrhoea, malaria, typhoid, and dengue fever throughout several regions in Pakistan, posing health risks to the population.

According to media reports, Baloshictan confirmed 3,162 new instances of viral illnesses on Sunday, including 994 skin infections and 859 cases of diarrhoea, 50 cases of cholera, 862 instances of respiratory infections, 161 instances of eye infections, and 5 cases of malaria, in the past 24 hours.

Besides this, on September 17, Dr. Imran Baloch, the Medical Superintendent in Jaffarabad, said that 60 to 70% of the blood samples his staff receives each day test positive for malaria, Associated Press reported.

Pakistan crisis following the severe flooding

Meanwhile, in Sindh, hundreds of thousands are currently residing in tents and temporary housing. Authorities further estimated that it will take months to entirely clear the province's water, where skin infections and waterborne illnesses are already spreading. Approximately, 1,545 individuals have lost their lives in the flood as of mid-June.

Despite the efforts of the Pakistani government and humanitarian organisations—both domestic and international—many people in flood-affected areas still urgently need food and medication, according to the Express Tribune report. As per government estimates, the deadliest flooding and unrelenting torrential rains in decades have affected approximately 33 million people nationwide.

According to a poll, the majority of Pakistani people disapprove of the government's handling of the catastrophic natural calamity that has devastated millions of lives in the cash-strapped nation. The most recent Pattan survey, which was released this week, made clear how unhappy Pakistani people are. According to the Dawn newspaper, community-based activists conducted the study in 38 disaster-affected communities across 14 districts of three flood-affected provinces. The majority of communities, according to the poll, were dissatisfied with how governmental institutions performed.

(Image: main Shehbaz Sharif_Facebook/ AP)