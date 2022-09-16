As Floods Wreak Havoc In Pakistan, Data Indicates Corruption In Foreign Aid For Victims

In the midst of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Pakistan brought on by the devastating floods, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis on Wednesday stated that only $38.35 million of the $150 million in foreign aid that the South Asian nation had received had been turned into assistance, according to local media. The UN coordinator claimed that despite significant financing, the health condition in several Pakistani regions is worrying since the demands of the entire nation are constantly shifting, Dawn reported.

According to the ANI report, the need for humanitarian aid in Pakistan is enormous, but the funds that have been donated by other nations have not always been used properly, exposing the corruption that exists there.

Harneis further said, “Across the board, we can say this $160 million flash appeal is not going to be sufficient.” According to him, “We are in discussion with the government and other partners and based on evaluations and assessments, revision of the flash appeal is required”.

The UN and the Pakistani government jointly launched the flash appeal, which is now solely intended for the six months from September 2022 to February 2023 and is focused on the most flood-affected six million people, Haneis continued.

Humanitarian aid to Pakistan

Apart from this, along with other nations that provided help to Pakistan, the Nepalese government stepped up on Wednesday, September 14, to deliver aid to the flood-stricken country for flood victims aboard a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines. According to the Dawn report, the material includes clothing, food, medications, and other home supplies.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the "Sahem" platform of the King Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Action in Saudi Arabia began a nationwide campaign to aid Pakistan's flood victims.

It is worth mentioning that on Wednesday, the Pakistani government's portal for tracking flood-related losses and rescue activities went online.

Furthermore, the United States claimed to have flown ten missions into Pakistan to deliver more than one million pounds of essential equipment and supplies to Pakistanis affected by the catastrophic flooding brought on by rain that has killed close to 1,400 people, destroyed more than four million acres of farmland, and swept away about two million homes.

The US Agency for International Development's (USAID) initiatives to assist Pakistan in the aftermath of significant flooding and the humanitarian aid situation are supported by the Department of Defence (DOD), PTI reported.

Pak floods

In Pakistan, the recent floods brought on by monsoon rains have already resulted in approximately 1,400 fatalities, 12,728 injuries, and the destruction of more than 1.7 million homes along with 6,674 km of road.

Pentagon Spokesperson Patrick Ryder told the media on Tuesday at a news conference that Emergency food, drinking water, sanitation equipment, temporary shelters, beds, hygiene products, and kitchen sets are among the humanitarian relief items being carried to Pakistan.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif telephoned the President of Turkey to inform him that food shortages are a problem after catastrophic floods submerged the agricultural heartland of the poor nation. On Monday, September 12, officials stepped up attempts to provide food, tents, and other supplies.

(Image: PTI)