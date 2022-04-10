Amid high-voltage drama due to the worst political turbulence in Pakistan, Opposition parties have finally ousted the country’s embattled Prime Minister, Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote early on Sunday. The awful situation for Khan came despite his repetitive appeal in the Parliament. He even held a number of rallies to gain the support of the public, but all of his efforts went in vain as he lost the no-confidence motion. Though April 10 became an "ill-fated" day for Khan, it took months of planning to move the no-confidence motion against the country's premier.

Have a look at the important series of events that unfolded in Pakistan

According to a report by Karachi-based Geo TV, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) started persuading Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to move a no-trust motion against Khan earlier last year.

On November 28, 2021- The main plan to oust Khan started earlier in the winter when Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Khursheed Shah claimed that the Opposition has enough support to remove the then PM from the chair.

December 24, 2021- PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq also hinted the Opposition was preparing for in-house change.

January 11, 2022 -- PML-N leader Khawaja Asif made the tallest claim that the then incumbent government had lost the majority. He proposed to make changes in the leadership.

January 18 -- Later, in the next week, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari refuted the claims and claimed it was just a bogus claim presented by the Opposition leaders. Until then, Zardari kept claiming that "the party has enough support".

January 21-- PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said the Opposition is ready for a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan but added the time would be decided later.

On February 7-- Later, PML-N and PPP officially announced a no-trust motion against the Khan.

February 8 -- Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Opposition of Pakistan, presented the option of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan to MQM-P in the first week of February. MQM-P leader Amir Khan announces to furnish the request before the party's coordination committee.

February 11 -- According to Geo TV, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on behalf of the Opposition, again echoed to bring a no-confidence motion against the then Prime Minister. However, until then, the government thought the Opposition move would not yield any outcomes and challenged the Opposition to table the no-confidence motion.

March 8 -- The opposition finally tabled a no-confidence motion. The next day, PM Imran Khan said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was his next target and that he wanted the Opposition to move the no-confidence motion against him.

March 12 -- Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan discussed the no-trust motion in London. Sheikh Rasheed and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi trade barbs as cracks in the government's coalition appear visible.

March 21-- On this day, the Pakistan government filed a reference for the interpretation of Article 63(A) in the Supreme Court. Until this day, the Imran Khan-led government was living in a surety that the Opposition move would not affect their government.

March 27-- According to Geo TV, apprehending the situation, Imran Khan appeared on national television and charged the opposition with colluding with the United States to unseat him and later held a mega rally in Islamabad.

March 28 -- Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif tabled a no-confidence resolution against Khan. PTI gets surety of support from PML-Q as Usman Buzdar steps down in favour of Pervaiz Elahi as new chief minister; the government's ally BAP sides with the Opposition. Independent MNA from Balochistan Mohammad Aslam Bhootani quits the ruling coalition and sides with the Opposition.

March 31 -- Pakistan National Assembly session for the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan adjourned till April 3. Until this day, Khan tried his best to sidestep the vote by dissolving Parliament and calling early elections.

April 3 -- NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismisses the no-confidence motion, terms it "unconstitutional" and wraps up proceedings. President Arif Alvi dissolves NA on PM Imran Khan's advice but the Supreme Court took suo moto and ordered the vote to go ahead.

April 7 -- The Supreme Court restored the National Assembly and ordered NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to call an assembly session on Saturday, April 9.

April 8-- Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted strongly to the opposition move and reiterated he would not tolerate the installation of a "foreign government". He even warned the Opposition parties that he will turn to the public for support if such a thing happens. However, this could not utter the confidence of the Opposition leaders.

April 9-10-- On Saturday, the ill-fated day, Khan, tried his best to save his chair by holding meetings with his party members. On the other hand, after debating for more than 12 hours in the National Assembly, in a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan has been ousted through a no-confidence motion.

After PTI's elected Speaker in the National Assembly Asad Qaiser started the no-confidence session, PTI tried their best to delay the vote throughout the session. However, Aqiser resigned and handed over the Speaker's seat to Ayaz Sadiq - a PML-N leader, just minutes before the clock ticked 12. A total of 174 opposition members passed a motion to oust Imran Khan from the Prime Minister's office in a historic vote.

