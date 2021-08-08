Bomb Blast At Pakistan's Quetta Leaves Two Police Officers Dead, Several Injured

Two policemen lost their lives while at least thirteen others were injured after an explosion rocked Pakistan's Quetta on Sunday evening, local media reported citing a police statement. Police informed that the explosion took place near the city's University Chowk at Zarghoon Road and added that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle. The blast took place near a police van that was transporting 15 police personnel, as per local news reports.

Blast rocks Quetta

12 persons including six policemen were reportedly injured in the blast.The injured, including two policemen who were later declared brought dead, were shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, Deputy Inspector General of Quetta said. The official added that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion. Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacts

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the bomb blast in Quetta via a tweet.

Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 8, 2021

