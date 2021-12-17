Cigarette Packaging Used For Distributing Prasad At Kartarpur & Nankana Sahib In Pakistan

In another incident of hurting sentiments of Sikhs, packaging of cigarettes is being used as wrapping paper for Prasad which is further distributed to devotees in Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. This has come forth when one of the pilgrims saw this when he opened the packaging of prasad. In Sikhism, consumption of Cigarettes and Tobacco is considered a major cardinal sin. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district which is about three kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur.

This is not the first time that such an incident of hurting sentiments of the Sikh community has come forth. Last month, A Pakistani cloth brand- Mannat Clothing - posted pictures of a model on Instead, which was shot at Kartarpur Sahib. After the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs took cognisance and summon a Pakistani diplomat.

“Pakistani Charge d’Affaires was summoned today to convey our deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said. After India snubbed Pakistan, the model was forced to take down the post from Instagram and issued a public apology.

Image: Republic World