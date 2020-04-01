Ex-Pak PM Abbasi Shames Imran Khan Over Covid & Says 'shut Up', Contrasts Him With PM Modi

Amid soaring Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while speaking to a news channel asked PM Imran Khan to "shut up" as he does not understand a thing. Blaming Khan for not announcing a lockdown in the country, Abbasi said that he has never heard him saying anything useful. In reference to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologising to his people for the inconvenience caused during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, Abbasi said that Khan has misunderstood the statement as he always believes in hearsay.

"He should actually shut up. He has not announced lockdown, it is a containment measure. I have never heard him saying a word of wisdom. He just does not understand a thing. He believes in hearsay. He has not taken a decision and cases are rising," he said.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is saying Imran Khan k liyay sabse behtar hai k apna mou band rakha karay.



Imran Khan rules out lockdown possibility

Ruling out the possibility of lockdown amid rising Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, Imran Khan on Tuesday instead targeted the Indian government for its implementation of a pan-India lockdown. Claiming it to be a 'hasty decision', Imran Khan said that 'Indian government apologised for their unplanned decision.' He said that his country is taking its lesson from India and it will fight the war against coronavirus with all the 'wisdom' it has. Imran Khan went on to call his country 'most charitable', he said that Pakistan's young population can fight the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Pakistan

Pakistan has so far confirmed 1,775 positive Coronavirus cases with--566 cases in Sindh province, 51 in Islamabad, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 651 in Punjab, 152 in Balochistan, 128 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 6 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Out of which, 21 have died while 76 have recovered. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 ruled out complete lockdown in the country, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Currently, the total number of COVID positive cases worldwide are 784,381.

