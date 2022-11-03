Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif Slams Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan; Prays For His Recovery

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, praying for his speedy recovery. In a shocking development in Pakistan on November 3, an attacker wielding an AK-47 fired at Imran Khan and his associates, in which Khan was injured and later hospitalised. Pakistani media reported that Imran Khan's health was stable.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

"I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and his associates and pray for the recovery of the injured," tweeted Sharif. Imran Khan was also stabbed in the leg, according to PTI. "Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waved at supporters too," the PTI said in a statement on Twitter, embedded with which was a video of when the former Pakistan Prime Minister was being shifted to a bulletproof vehicle.

Image: AP, Republic World