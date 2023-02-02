Ex-Pakistan Min Sheikh Ahmed Arrested For Levelling Allegations Against Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistan Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was arrested by the Islamabad police in the wee hours of Thursday. The development comes in connection with a complaint registered at the Aabpara police station against Sheikh Rashid for claiming that former president Asif Ali Zardari was hatching a plot to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

The Former Interior Minister stated that the police barged into his house late at night vandalised his property and confiscated his belongings. The former minister also released a video on his Twitter where he claimed that the police arrested him despite being granted bail by the Mian Tahir's court till February 6.

"I was picked from my Punjab residence. They barged into my house, have broken all the doors and windows and looted all of my belongings. They trashed my children and people. I am not intoxicated. I have been forcibly taken into custody without any warrant as I had already been granted bail till February 6".

The Islamabad police stated that despite multiple summons the AML chief failed to appear before the police and was not cooperating with the police.

Taking to Twitter, the minister posted his picture confirming his arrest as the caption said, "At Aapara police station"

تھانہ آبپارہ میں pic.twitter.com/wEm0CFmXrS — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 1, 2023

A spokesperson Rashid Shafiq informed that around 200 to 300 armed men with Islamabad police barged into the house of the Rashid Ahmed residence in Punjab province at around 12.30 am and arrested him. They broke the windows, beat him and took him into their custody. At present, the AML chief is at his Appara police station and requested PTI workers to reach the court.

Imran Khan condemns Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's arrest

Hours after the arrest, former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan condemned the action on one of his close aides. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I strongly condemn the arrest of Sheikh Rasheed. Never in our history have we had such a biased, bigoted and vengeful caretaker government appointed by the disgraceful ECP. The question is whether Pakistan can afford this public movement towards which we are being pushed at a time when the imported government has paid off our debt".