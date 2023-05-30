Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Summoned Over May 9 Violence Post His Arrest

PTI chief Imran Khan has been called upon by a Joint Investigation Team following his arrest in relation to the violence that occurred on May 9. The former Pakistan prime minister is required to appear before the Deputy Inspector General in a case associated with the attack carried out by a mob on Jinnah House.

On May 9, a significant group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers engaged in an act of aggression by forcefully entering the Jinnah House, causing extensive damage to the property and subsequently setting it ablaze.

Following the arrest of Imran Khan, clashes broke out, leading to a series of disturbing events. In the Mianwali district of Punjab, Khan's hometown, violent protesters set fire to a stationary plane and launched an attack on the ISI building.

Notably, the mob targeted the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, marking the first instance of such an attack on the premises. The police reported that more than a dozen military installations were vandalised or set ablaze during the two-day period of violent protests.

On May 17, the Cantonment military police made the decision to open up the historically significant Corps Commander Lahore House, also known as 'Jinnah House,' to the public.

33 Imran Khan supporters to face Military Courts in Pakistan

Pakistan’s government said on Friday that 17 more supporters of Imran Khan would be tried in military courts over recent anti-government violence, bringing the overall number of followers of the former prime minister facing military tribunals so far to 33.

The development comes amid a government crackdown on Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its supporters over the violent demonstrations that followed Khan's arrest earlier this month in Islamabad.

For days, Khan's followers attacked public property and military installations across the country. The violence subsided only after Khan was released on orders of Pakistan's Supreme Court. At least 10 people were killed in clashes between Khan's supporters and police.

Interior Minister Rasan Sanaullah Khan, who is not related to the former premier, said that “only 33 suspects have been selected for military trials” — although police arrested nearly 5,000 of Khan's supporters over the past two weeks.

The minister said about 80% of those detained were released on bail pending trials in civilian courts. He also denounced Imran Khan, a cricket star turned Islamist politician, saying that as opposition leader, he was the “mastermind of the violent attacks on military installations."

“”We have evidence to back it up,” the minister said without elaborating.

Khan himself faces more than 100 legal cases, including on graft charges during his 2018-2022 term as premier, and has also been charged with terrorism for inciting people to violence. In courts, he has won protection from arrest in multiple cases, pending trial.

(with AP inputs)