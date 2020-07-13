Failing To Send Terrorists, Pakistan Pushing Drugs To "finance Terrorism"

Pakistan has time and again made efforts to disturb the peace process in the Kashmir Valley and for the same, the priority of Pakistan is to push in trained terrorists and weapons from the Line Of Control and the International Border. With forces, Indian Army at the line of control and Border Security Force at the international border, guarding the frontiers of the country against the enemy, terror state Pakistan is now trying to push in drugs to facilitate terrorism in the Kashmir Valley.

Investigations have revealed that 4 persons who have been arrested by the Punjab Police have smuggled around 40 kilograms of heroin into India through Indo-Pakistan border Fence in Samba sector in last 14 days.

'The Punjab Police has busted a Pakistan-sponsored drug and illegal arms smuggling racket, with the arrest of four persons, including their kingpin - a BSF constable posted in Samba district of J&K. Foreign-made weapons, including a 9 mm Pistol (Zigana make-Made in Turkey), along with 80 live cartridges [etched with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) markings], two magazines and two live cartridges of 12 Bore gun, along with Rs 32.30 lakh drug proceeds, were recovered from constable Sumit Kumar @ Noni," an official statement of Punjab Police read.

The investigation further revealed that Sumit had disclosed his involvement in repeated smuggling of narcotics and weapons from across the border. In the first instance, he is learnt to have facilitated the entry and delivery of 15 packets heroin across the border fence, while in the second instance, he was involved in the influx of 25 packets of heroin and a Zigana 9 mm Pistol over the Border fence on the Indo-Pak border where he was deployed. He kept the Pistol for himself after delivery of heroin to some unidentified persons. Sumit had received a sum of 39 lakh rupees as his compensation for the successful receipt of drugs and weapons consignments and their further delivery in two tranches of 15 lakh rupees and 24 lakh rupees.

Earlier on 9th of this month, the newly carved wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police "Anti Narcotics Task Force" has recovered drug consignments of worth more than 3 Crore in two separate operations.

While speaking to Republic media network on this recovery, SP Anti Narcotics Task Force Vinay Sharma said that the agency will be probing all possible angles including the Narco-Terror angle. He further added that in last one and a half year almost all the Narco cases have their links to terror angle and therefore we will also be probing that whether this money was to be used for stone-pelting in the valley or it has any Khalistani-Pakistan link.

