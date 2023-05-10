Former Pak PM Imran Khan Declared Fit After Medical Examination

The seven-member medical board headed by Dr. Faridullah conducted a detailed examination of Imran Khan and has declared Imran Khan healthy, as per the sources. His blood pressure, sugar level, and pulse were normal. The health inspection of the former Pakistani prime minister was conducted by the Joint Medical Board of PIMS, Polyclinic. Imran Khan's medical report was handed over to Pakistan's anti-graft agency National Accountability Bureau's [NAB] officials, as reported by hospital sources.

Imran Khan's blood CP, LP, RFT, and LFT are being done. Blood and urine samples were taken from Imran Khan at the suggestion of doctors. His x-rays have also been done.

Reports submitted to NAB

Imran Khan's medical report has been submitted to NAB. Only the X-ray report of his injured leg is awaited. It is being reported by the Pakistan News channel Geo News that Khan did not complain of any medical issues and the medical report is normal.

Was Imran Khan assaulted by Pak Rangers?

Following the arrest of the former Pakistan PM, several PTI leaders claimed that Khan was assaulted by the Pakistan Rangers. After these reports, Khan’s case was referred to a seven-member medical board. As per the report, the board includes doctors from the cardiology, ortho and other medical departments. After the allegations of a possible assault on Khan emerged, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah denied the assault and gave details on the arrest. In a press conference, Sanaullah said that Imran was arrested by officials of the National Accountability Bureau [NAB] specifically in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He then went on to add that “dozens” of other cases are also floating around against Khan. “The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he said.