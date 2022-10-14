In a shocking development, dozens of unclaimed bodies left abandoned were found in a hospital in Pakistan's Multan. The Pakistani administration has taken note of the incident and has launched a probe.

The distressing videos from Nishtar Hospital, a teaching hospital of Nishtar Medical University, shows abandoned bodies rotting in the open. The decomposed bodies were thrown on the top floor and old wooden cot.

In a letter to the medical superintendent of Nishtar Hospital, a section officer said, "An appalling incident of decaying dead bodies on the rooftop of Nshtar Hospital, Multan has surfaced causing public outcry. A competent Authority has taken serious note of this terrible incident and asked for a detailed inquiry into the matter.

"In view of the above, you are requested to carry out an in-depth investigation into the matter and prepare an inquiry report on the matter which may be shared with this office within three days positively. This matter may be treated as most urgent," the letter added.

Pakistan's Punjab region Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of the matter and ordered an inquiry. He also assured strict action against those responsible for mishandling the body.

According to Pakistani media, South Punjab Health Department has formed a six-member team to investigate the mishandling of the Nishtar hospital bodies scandal.