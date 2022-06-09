Humanitarian Aid Sent By India To Afghanistan Making Return Journey To Pakistan: Reports

Smugglers in Pakistan are hoarding humanitarian aid sent by India to Afghanistan, a report by Khama Press revealed. Soon after the Taliban overhauled the Ghani government in August last year, the Modi administration, vowed to support the Afghan residents with 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines. Later, Islamabad agreed to allow its Wagah-Attari border to be used for transportation on an ‘exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes.” However, media reports stated that the aid is making a "return journey" from Afghanistan.

According to a Khama Press Report, the Taliban security officials in Helmand province prevented 50 wheat laden trucks from unlawfully crossing the border to Pakistan. In addendum, humanitarian aid trucks were also captured on the Herat Kandahar highway. According to the Taliban’s Director of Information and Culture for Helmand province Hafiz Rashid Helmandi, the trucks were redirected back to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that last week, New Delhi sent a team to Kabul to discuss humanitarian aid with the Taliban administration. Subsequently, in an effort to prevent grains from being pilfered, New Delhi announced that it would alter the route of transportation. According to ANI, India reportedly suggested sending more consignments via Mumbai, Kandla, or Mundra ports on the west coast to Chabahar Port and taking the Iranian land route, reaching Herat. This would avoid the delays on the Punjab border, with trucks lining up and waiting to be off-loaded, to be transported further through Pakistan.

India sends team to monitor aid delivery

Last week, the Indian External Affairs Ministry stated that a team led by the Joint Secretary - Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Iran (PAI) Division -visited Kabul to supervise the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The ministry said in a statement that the team will also engage with representatives from international organisations involved in humanitarian aid delivery. In addition, the team is also anticipated to visit various locations where Indian programmes and projects are being implemented.

"We have already dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and winter clothing. These consignments were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul and UN specialized agencies including WHO and WFP. Furthermore, India is in the process of shipping more medical assistance and foodgrains to Afghanistan," the MEA stated.

(Image: ANI)

