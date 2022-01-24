'I'll Be More Dangerous': Pak PM Imran Khan Warns Opposition If Forced To Step Down

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned his opposition of "dangerous" repercussions if they forced him to step down from his chair. Speaking to the local media, PM Khan also confidently claimed that the joint protests rally announced by Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) will fail.

His statement comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Oppositions lambasted Pakistan Army's interference in national politics to "manipulate" general elections and facilitate "puppet" Khan to become the Prime Minister.

"If I take to the street, then you (the Opposition alliance) won't find any place to hide...I would be more dangerous if forced to step down," Pakistan PM Imran Khan said as quoted by PTI.

When asked about the civic rally called by PDM and Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rahaman against the "illegitimate and incapable" government on March 23, Imran Khan asserted that it would be an unsuccessful step. He also slammed the leader of the Opposition alliance in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif.

"I get called out for not meeting Shebaz as he is the Leader of the Opposition, but I see him as the national criminal," PM Khan said, adding that he refuses to have any conversation with him.

PM Khan went on to criticise former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, saying that he committed the "biggest sin" by giving National Reconciliation Ordinance to the Opposition. He also added that the opposition alliance wanted to blackmail the incumbent government and any concession to them will be a "betrayal". He also predicted that the his government will complete its current term and win the next assembly polls.

PM Khan accuses PML-N Chief of eloping

During the presser, Khan also took a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, saying that he is running away from serving his jail term against the corruption cases on him. He also added that the ex-PM's family might also end up eloping to London, where currently Sharif and his two sons are residing. When asked if PM Khan speculated Sharif's return, he said:

"Please come back we are waiting for you. But he will not come back. He loves money."

Sharif was sentenced to 10 years prison term in 2018 for corruption and influencing final results in the election that year. In 2019, Sharif was granted a four-week bail by the Lahore High Court for medical treatment in London. He was then serving his term at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. While he has not returned since, PML-N has maintained that Sharif will return to Pakistan when doctors deemed him fit.

Shortly after Khan's statement, Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and stated that the PM was throwing "empty threats".

Apparently referring to the Election Commission report which revealed that PTI govt. under-reported donations worth PKR 312 million, she posted, "[Khan] sounds like a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat. 4 years into the govt & he is still only whining. The ‘cartels’ you are complaining about are the MAFIAS on your right & left who have fleeced 220 million & who run your kitchen."

Notably, the year-wise briefing in the report said that the excess of PKR 14 million was reflected under-reported in FY 2012-13 alone.

(Image: AP)