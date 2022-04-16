Imran Khan Accuses PMLN Neta Of Abducting 4 PTI Lawmakers, Seeks HC Order To Set Them Free

In the latest bizarre fold of events in Pakistan, Imran Khan-led PTI has alleged that Hamza Shehbaz of PML-N has held kidnapped four of its lawmakers. In relation to the complaint, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved the Lahore High Court seeking directions to the police to recover its Members of Parliament from the custody of Shehbaz, as alleged.

As per reports, an MPA from the PP-88 constituency and the petitioner Muhammad Sibtain Khan filed a writ of habeas corpus contending that the government hatched a conspiracy against them on foreign land. In fact, he had implored the judiciary that in the state of Punjab, the polls for Chief Minister's slot are scheduled to be held on April 3 but owing to the scuffle between PML-N and PTI, the House was adjourned to April 6.

PML-N abducted 4 of our legislators: Imran Khan's PTI

Moreover, Khan said that PTI members came out of the assembly, and they came to know that four of the party's MPAs namely Uzma Kardar, Sajida Yousaf, Ayesha Chaudhry, and Ijaz Ogastan of minority seat have been held kidnapped by Shehbaz. "It was not only witnessed by their colleagues but the general public as well," a local news agency stated.

"The detainees were kept illegally in a local hotel and that they were being offered incentives, gratification as well as being harassed to vote against the party on whose ticket they were earlier elected," Khan had said while adding, "The life and liberty of the detainees have been compromised and there is apprehension they shall be maltreated if not free from the clutches of the respondent.

Corruption charges against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif's brother and his son Hamza are charged with money laundering to the tune of Rs 25 billion in a sugar scandal. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency has booked the duo in a case under sections of the Pakistani Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act in November 2020.

In connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, the duo were indicted in 2021 and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that Sharif misappropriated his office as the Punjab CM and utilised funds worth PKR 500 million, allotted to build a bridge, to construct Ramzan mills.

It may be noted that Imran Khan's government was removed after a no-trust vote against him after the Opposition deemed the PTI-led government as the 'most corrupt government in the history of Pakistan'. Now, the PTI has alleged PML-N members of crime and corruption.