Imran Khan Claims 'China Follows Teachings Of Prophet'; Ignores Fate Of Uyghur Muslims

Holding a mega-rally in Islamabad as the no-confidence vote looms, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday praised China claiming that Beijing elevated 70 crore people from poverty after following the teachings of the Prophet. However, he ignored the Xi Jinping administration's mass imprisonment of Uyghur Muslims.

"China in the last 30 years elevated 70 crores people from poverty, they are following the teachings of Prophet. We should remember that our Prophet came as divine mercy for humanity all over the world. Anyone who walks on Allah's path, there would be prosperity," Khan said.

China is accused of mistreating Uyghur Muslims. The mass human rights abuse and suppression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) has been widely criticised by human rights associations and other nations.

According to US State Department, at least 2 million Uygur and other Muslim minorities have allegedly been placed in detention centres across Xinjiang province. There have also been reports of a sprawling network of forced labour, physical abuse, attempted indoctrination and even sterilization of the members of the community as a part of China's Sinicisation bid.

It should also be mentioned that Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Xi attended the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday. However, the Islamic group remained mum on China's mass imprisonment of Uyghur Muslims. Earlier, The US had likened the treatment of the Uyghurs to the actions of Nazi Germany and expressed its disappointment that the OIC has not spoken up.

No confidence motion against Imran Khan

The show of strength by PM Imran Khan comes as the opposition geared up for a no-trust vote in the National Assembly (NA) to oust his government over massive corruption, unemployment, inflation and price hike.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.