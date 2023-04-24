Imran Khan Claims Pakistan's Ruling Coalition Using Negotiations To Delay General Elections

Pakistan's ruling coalition is using the pretence of dialogue with the opposition to delay general elections and the government has not yet formally reached out to his party for talks, former premier Imran Khan has said.

In an interview with the ARY news channel, Khan, chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is yet to approach his party for negotiations.

“No one from the PDM has formally approached us yet,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Sunday announced that it will formally launch its election campaign in Punjab on Monday though there is no clarity on the date of the polls in the politically crucial province.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf will officially launch its election campaign tomorrow. They (Pakistan Democratic Movement) may not be ready but we are ready,” PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a coalition of political parties headed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) currently ruling the country.