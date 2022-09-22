Imran Khan Taunts Nawaz Sharif On Corruption; Asks 'Does Modi Own Property Outside India?'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was all praises for Indian PM Narendra Modi as he cornered his predecessor Nawaz Sharif on the issue of corruption. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Khan can be seen accusing Sharif of owning properties worth billions outside Pakistan.

“No other leader in the world except Nawaz has properties worth billions abroad,” said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief, before citing the example of PM Modi.

Nawaz Sharif, who is in a self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds, is seeking a comeback as the PML-N government is considering relevant legislation to ease the former PM's return.

Ousted PM Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering on Wednesday, said "no one can imagine how many assets and properties Nawaz possesses abroad."

“Name one country whose Premier or leader has billions worth of properties outside the country. Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi have outside India?” he asked further.

Charmed by India's foreign policy, Imran Khan has referred to the neighbouring country on multiple occasions in his speeches and rallies after being thrown out of office by the Opposition.

Imran Khan praises India's foreign policy

Earlier, the former PM had praised India for buying discounted Russian oil despite Western pressure and said that his government was also striving to do the same. He slammed the Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for “running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin”.

“Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy,” Imran Khan had tweeted.

In April too, the PTI Chief lauded India as “khuddar quam” (dignified people) and said that no superpower can dictate terms to the country. He was addressing the nation on the eve of the controversial no-confidence vote.

Imran Khan had earlier stated that both India and Pakistan got their independence together but Islamabad is being used as tissue paper.

(With inputs from agency)