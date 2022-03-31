Imran Khan Denies Going To Russia Was His Own Plan; Slams 'big Country' America's Letter

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday issued a clarification on his Russia visit, asserting that visiting Moscow amidst the Russia-Ukraine war was not his personal decision. In a televised address, the Premier asserted that his trip to Russia was planned beforehand by the Foreign Ministry, yet claims were made that he decided to go visit Russian President Vladimir Putin on his own.

"On Russia visit, they questioned me as if we were slaves. They claimed Imran Khan decided to visit Russia. It was not my own plan. We have consultations with the Foreign Office, all our officials were in this room when we decided to schedule the visit," said Imran Khan.

The statement comes amid the Imran Khan-led government's allegations that a 'foreign power' was attempting to topple his regime. Brandishing a 'secret letter' sent by former Pakistan ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, Imran Khan has claimed that a foreign country was 'unhappy' with Pakistan's policies and his trip to Russia at the onset of the Ukraine war. A possible regime change and a no-trust motion that Imran Khan is all set to face have also been mentioned in the alleged letter, sources said.

Notably, Imran Khan had come under massive fire for his shocking remarks in Moscow. Welcomed by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov at the airport, Khan was heard saying 'so much excitement' - referring to the escalating tensions between the two warring nations. "What a time I have come. So much excitement," he was heard saying.

Imran Khan names US in address

Furthermore, the Pakistan Prime Minister claimed that the foreign nation had sent a message to them that Imran Khan needs to be removed or else Pakistan will suffer consequences. "The letter was not against Pakistan, but Imran Khan. They said we will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan goes. If he stays, Pakistan will have to look at difficult times. This is an official document," he said.

#ImranTrapped | On March 8 we received a message from America... I mean a foreign country... That message is against our country. They knew beforehand there was a no-confidence motion coming: Pak PM Imran Khan https://t.co/X544LUNp97 pic.twitter.com/87vOKh2t2e — Republic (@republic) March 31, 2022

The Pakistan administration has decided to issue a 'démarche' to the country which sent it a 'secret threat letter'. According to sources, a consensus has been reached during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to send a démarche to the foreign entity, which Pakistan has been claiming, is responsible for its political turmoil.